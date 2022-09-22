Death Cab for Cutie

Not many rock bands nearly 25 years into their run churn out albums as solid and fresh-sounding as DCFC just did with "Asphalt Meadows," issued to raves two weeks ago riding a buzz generated by the literally cinematic single "Here to Forever." Frontman Ben Gibbard has updated his youthfully poetic lyrics to middle age as impressively as his Seattle-reared band updated its live shows following a 2016 change to a strong new lineup. San Francisco experimental rocker Thao of Thao & the Get Down Stay Down makes a worthy replacement for Low in the opening slot. (6:30 p.m. Fri., Surly Brewing Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., $40, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Giveon

A Giveon concert is date night, as the baritone R&B balladeer from Long Beach creates a romantic vibe with his conversational songs. His Grammy-nominated material covers a spectrum of emotions — love, loneliness, insecurity, loss, pain and hope. Expect his hits "Heartbreak Anniversary" and "Like I Want You" plus his Drake collab, "Chicago Freestyle," and his Justin Bieber smash, "Peaches," as well as a healthy serving of his debut full-length, "Give or Take," which was released this summer. With Jenevieve and Rimon. (8 p.m. Tue. Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $72.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Minnesota Orchestra

To launch its 120th season, the orchestra has invited the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to join them for a fascinating fusion of jazz and classical. William Eddins will conduct and the JLCO's leader, Wynton Marsalis, will be on trumpet for a performance of his 2010 work, "Swing Symphony." It will follow a concert-opening performance of Leonard Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story." (8 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $47-$135; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret

The menu at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is fairly predictable; the basement show is not. Unlike performances at Brave New Workshop, all the jokes at the Cabaret are inspired by audience suggestions. When spectators are creative and the rotating cast is on fire — as it was last week — it can be a magical evening. Laughs are even more likely when Ray himself stops by to play. The comedy is fairly nonpolitical and clean, although a recent show proved that the performers can't resist a good "butt" joke. (8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. $23-$46. stevierays.org)

NEAL JUSTIN

'Canary, Crimson, Then Emerald'

Carl Flink's new work explores the experience of living through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an imagined future. It was set to debut last spring but was postponed, well, because of the pandemic. Now, it is finally getting showcased. It's also the second try for Black Label Movement, which is debuting the work. Flink's signature physicality and athletic aesthetic project is set to music by Queen Drea and Greg Brosofske. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., the Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org.)

SHEILA REGAN

Marcus King

With a pre-pandemic schedule of 200 shows a year and albums produced by Warren Haynes and Dan Auerbach (including this year's strikingly taut "Young Blood"), this baby-faced bluesman has built a sizable following and burgeoning reputation. The singer/guitarist doesn't break new ground, but his energetic, gritty approach does justice to the blues-rock trail paved by early ZZ Top, Paul Rodgers and Gov't Mule. With Neal Francis, Ashland Craft and Dean Delray on the Young Blood Tour. (7 p.m. Sun. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. $37.50 and up, axs.com.)

J.B.

Dinosaur Jr. & Stereolab

The last week of September 2022 could pass for the first half of the 1990s at First Ave next week when two of that era's most enduringly influential bands perform two nights apart. Fuzz-rock trio Dinosaur Jr.'s classic "Bug"-era lineup with Sebadoh's Lou Barlow on bass made one of its best albums yet with last year's "Sweep It Into Space" (8 p.m. Mon., $30). Stereolab's divorced leaders Tim Gane and Lætitia Sadier are touring again with their Tame Impala-predating dance-rock group for only the second tour since the 2002 death of bandmate Mary Hansen. (8 p.m. Wed., $35-$40, both shows First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., first-avenue.com)

C.R.

Bokyung Byun

This young woman from Korea is quickly becoming one of the world's most celebrated classical guitarists. After becoming the first woman to win the JoAnn Falletta International Guitar Concerto Competition, she last year added to her trophy case the grand prize in the Guitar Foundation of America's International Concert Artist Competition. She's known for mixing repertoire between works old and new, something she'll do when she opens the Minnesota Guitar Society's season. (7:30 p.m. Saturday; Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Av., St. Paul; $10-$25; mnguitar.org.)

R.H.

Twin Cities Arab Film Festival

The 16th event is back to in-person screenings at Minneapolis' Walker Art Center and Trylon Cinema, with virtual options, as well. The fest opens with Berlin Film Festival hit "Memory Box," a Lebanese comedic drama in which a pile of memorabilia sends a mother and daughter on a surprising trip into the past. Comedies and dramas from Chad, Algeria and Morocco also explore identity, rebellion and love. (Showtimes and locations vary, Sept. 28-Oct. 2, $5-12, mizna.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

'Robert Mapplethorpe: Outside the Studio'

American photographer Robert Mapplethorpe is known for his black-and-white celebrity portraits, nudes, self-portraits and still lifes of plants that evoke the body. This exhibition showcases a different slice of his photo oeuvre, pictures he shot outside of his Manhattan studio between 1976 and 1987. Taken in Los Angeles, on Fire Island in New York, and in London and Puerto Rico, these pictures evoke a free-spirted nature. Portraits of Patti Smith and Lisa Lyon, artist David Hockney reclining and yawning, boys jumping into the water, sculptures of Greek statues, a single cactus leaf, a swaying palm tree and many more. (Ends Oct. 8. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Mpls. Hours: 12-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. and by appointment. Free. 612-822-1722 or weinsteinhammons.com)

ALICIA ELER

Taco Saturday

One of everyone's favorite portable foods is put in the spotlight for the Taco Tour on Lake Street. Taste tacos from taquerias, cafes and restaurants. Family activities include contests, a Zumba class and performances by Musica y Baile and others. Learn Spanish during bilingual storytime and fill your empty stomach in the taco eating contest. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Free. Lake Street between Clinton and 19th Avs. S., Mpls. ledcmn.org/tacotour2022/.)