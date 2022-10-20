Carrie Underwood

After continuing her Vegas residency earlier this year and joining Guns N' Roses onstage in London, the country queen returned to the road last weekend to kick off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, complete with aerial stunts. She just dropped a new single, "Hate My Heart," a typically explosive Underwood song about being upset after a breakup. The singing voice of "Sunday Night Football" is bringing one of Nashville's brightest stars with her, Jimmie Allen, reigning CMA best new artist, who last week staged his own bowling tournament, the Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge. Speaking of the CMA Awards, Underwood is a finalist for three of them this fall, including entertainer of the year. (7:30 p.m. Tue. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls, $44.50-$155, axs.com)

JON BREAM

Marcus Mumford

After garnering new fame via the "Ted Lasso" TV theme song, the British folk-rocker of Mumford & Sons fame emerged from COVID-19 lockdown with a solo album that marks another interesting career turn. The rockier (read: banjo-less) collection alludes to sexual abuse and other personal strife he's overcome. He's playing the record in its entirety on tour rounded out by a few "& Sons" and "New Basement Tapes" songs. Opening band the A's are a fun new duo featuring Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath and her Mountain Man bandmate Alexandra Sauser-Monnig. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $50-$100, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'Bitcon'

Among the dozens of titles to consider at the Twin Cities Film Fest, this dark comedy stands out for its blend of Hollywood and Minnesota. A beneficiary of the state's rebate program, "Bitcon" was shot in Minneapolis, featuring local actors (Mikell Sapp and Bruce Bohne) and bigger names (Jeremy Davies from "Saving Private Ryan" and Frank Whaley from "Pulp Fiction"). A bunch of seedy types are involved in a crime and, not surprisingly, things go south. (6 & 6:45 p.m. Fri., Showplace Icon, 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, $12, twincitiesfilmfest.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

Cantus

The eight-man vocal group opens its season with "Song of the Universal," a program of music from several faith traditions that includes three premieres and a touch of jazz and Bollywood. Friday's concert will be streamed online through Oct. 30. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Westminster Hall, 1215 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; 3 p.m. Sun., Westonka Performing Arts Center, 5905 Sunnyfield Road E., Minnetrista; 11 a.m. Tue., Meetinghouse Church, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Oct. 30, Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 N. 4th St., Stillwater; $5-$40; 612-435-0046 or cantussings.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

'Carmela Full of Wishes'

Spend Carmela's birthday with her and her brother as they do errands, talk about family, hatch plans for the future and use a dandelion, found by Carmela in a crack in the sidewalk, to help make their wishes come true. Children's Theatre Company recommends the show for ages 5 and up. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 and 5 p.m. Sun., 7 p.m. Wed.-Thu., ends Dec. 4, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., $15-$64,childrenstheatre.org)

C.H.

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

In addition to music by Antonin Dvorak, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson and Gabriela Ortiz, the SPCO will perform a work it premiered in 1974, "Incident at Wounded Knee" by Louis W. Ballard, narrated by Minnesota's poet laureate, Gwen Westerman. On Friday and Saturday, there also will be a 7 p.m. pre-concert red cedar flute recital by Bryan Akipa and an exhibit of Indigenous artwork from All My Relations Arts and Two Rivers Gallery. (11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi; $11-$50, students free; 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.)

R.H.

Crazy Broke Asians

Like the Minnesota answer to the recent Yeah Yeah Yeahs concert with Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas in New York, this playfully titled concert will throw a spotlight on the seriously rich, butt-kicking crop of Asian American women rocking up the Twin Cities music scene these days. Meghan Kreidler and her punky band Kiss the Tiger — who broke big locally last year with the Current-buoyed single "Hold on to Love" — top off an eclectic lineup also featuring funk-rocker Mayda, hip-hop songwriter Diane, D'Lourdes, Vulgar Tongue and Tekk Nikk. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., all ages, $15-$20, thecedar.org)

C.R.

Twin Cities Horror Festival

The 11 live shows in this year's spookfest include the return of The Shrieking Harpies, who create improvised musicals, a riff on Frankenstein called "Victor Invictus" and Brave New Workshop vet Denzel Belin's "Bad Egg," which takes Willy Wonka to the next level. (showtimes vary through Oct. 30, Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., Mpls., masks required, $15, tchorrorfestival.com)

C.H.

Maren Morris

Never one to stay in one musical lane or play by Nashville's rules, the feisty country-pop star dropped another pop bop collab this year with Zedd, "Make You Say," right in the middle of promoting her own third major label album, "Humble Quest." The 32-year-old Texan does things her way, whether touring with her 2-year-old son on the bus or threatening to not attend next month's CMA Awards ("Humble Quest" is a finalist for album of the year) because she would not be comfortable in the same room with conservative social media influencer Brittany Aldean, with whom she is feuding after Aldean, superstar Jason Aldean's wife, made a transphobic joke. Opening is the Lone Bellow, the remarkably soulful, harmonizing Americana group from Brooklyn. (8 p.m. Fri. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $52.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

'The Seven Deadly Sins'

Collide Theatrical Dance Company personifies the seven cardinal vices with modern-day storytelling through movement. From Wall Street brokers to influencers, the production turns destructive behaviors into archetypes in a piece set to a mix of different dance and music styles. Created by Collide's artistic director Regina Peluso and directed by Renee Guittar, the show puts a little fun into its exploration of right and wrong as it creates an immersive experience in a warehouse space. Dancers will move around the space on three small stages and a dance floor as the audience is seated amid cocktail chairs and tables. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., through Nov. 6, 755 N. Prior Av., Suite 208, St. Paul, $45, $55 VIP, 651-395-7903, collidetheatrical.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Artist Luis Fitch is 'Dead Serious'

Tijuana-born, United States-based artist/designer Luis Fitch's solo exhibition "Dead Serious" focuses on a variety of new work, including limited-edition silk-screen prints, stencil drawings, Day of the Dead stamps designed for the U.S. Postal Service, books, posters and T-shirts. Fitch feels passionately about communicating to people in his community, particularly those who don't believe in climate change. His solo exhibition is at Viewpoint Gallery, a project of artist Suyao Tian, who received a master's degree from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in 2017. The gallery officially opened in September, and this is its second exhibition. (Opening reception Oct. 21, 5-9 p.m. 591 N. Hamline Av., St. Paul. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 1-6 p.m. Sat. vp.gallery or 612-449-6189. Free. Ends Nov. 26.)

ALICIA ELER

Taste of Asia

Travel to Asia without the long flight or need of a passport this weekend. Union Depot hosts more than 10 different vendors for the adventurous foodie. Claiming to have the world's best cream puffs, Beard Papa makes French choux pastries perfected in Japan, while Legendary Spice, Master Noodle St. Paul and others bring the heat and savory dishes. In between bites view dance performances and partake in cultural activities highlighting the local Asian American and Pacific Islanders community. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul. tasteofasiamn.org.)

MELISSA WALKER

'Cats'

It's been 12 years since the Jellicle Ball last landed in the Twin Cities. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical that has played in more than 30 countries and 15 languages, opens Tuesday with Lloyd Webber's original score and John Napier's gaudy costumes. But it has new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler of "Hamilton" fame, based on the original dances created by Gillian Lynne. The direction, by Trevor Nunn ("Les Misérables"), also is new. The stage version has always been a draw — a distinct difference from Tom Hooper's 2019 film version that flopped so hard, it shows up on lists of the worst films of the decade. (7:30 p.m. Tue.-Oct. 27, 8 p.m. Oct. 28, 2 & 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 1 & 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $40-$139. 800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org.)