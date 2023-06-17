Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Osceola, Wis., Village Board last week approved three permits for the construction of a 95-unit apartment complex on a bluff overlooking the St. Croix River, despite concerns from some that the project would violate river protections.

The project by Gaughan Cos. of Forest Lake has been planned for the former site of the Osceola Medical Center at River Street and 3rd Avenue, one block west of Osceola's main business district and within the village's River Town Management Zone, where town code protects the natural and scenic qualities of the river.

Supporters of the plan said it would provide much-needed housing for the area. Opponents said it appeared from materials provided by the developer that the building would be visible from the river, a violation of state standards for the Lower St. Croix National Scenic Riverway that say such buildings should be "difficult to see, or not readily noticeable, in summer months as viewed from at or near the mid-line of the Lower St. Croix river."

Osceola Village Administrator Devin Swanberg said demolition of the old medical center building could begin as soon as August.

Matt McKinney

East Bethel

Mayor resigns

East Bethel Mayor Tim Harrington has stepped down.

The City Council at its June 12 meeting accepted Harrington's resignation, and in a unanimous vote appointed Council Member Kevin Lewis to assume his duties.

Harrington, when reached by phone, said he gave up the job "for personal reasons."

Harrington had served on the council for 10 years and in 2022 was elected mayor. He defeated incumbent Suzanne Erkel with 56% of the vote. Harrington's term was to end Dec. 31, 2024.

The city will accept applications to fill Lewis' vacant council seat and will aim to appoint a fifth council member at its June 26 meeting, City Administrator Jack Davis said.

Tim Harlow

Edina

Shop owners worry bag fees are 'tacky'

Edina is weighing a fee for single-use bags, but surveys and focus groups have shown residents and businesses are wary of the change.

The city used an online survey and in-person meetings over the last few months to gather residents' thoughts on the proposal. The Energy and Environment Commission received the results this month.

About 200 residents who responded to the online survey were split on the idea.

Many of Edina's larger businesses with Minneapolis outposts are already used to bag fees. But small businesses — particularly upscale businesses — were aghast at the idea of charging their customers a nickel for a bag.

"Super embarrassing to charge for a bag when a customer is making a $500 jeans purchase. We are not a grocery store," one anonymized survey respondent wrote, according to a city presentation.

"We take pride in being generous with our customers, and this seems tacky, chintzy," another wrote.

The bag fee is meant to cut down on the volume of trash in Edina, but several residents suggested weekly recycling pickup would make a bigger dent.

Josie Albertson-Grove