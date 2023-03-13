Tap the bookmark to save this article.

PICTURE

Winner | "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

ACTOR

Winner | Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

ACTRESS

Winner | Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner | Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner | Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

DIRECTOR

Winner | Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

ANIMATED FEATURE

Winner | "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Winner | "Navalny"

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Winner | Germany, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Argentina, "Argentina, 1985"

Belgium, "Close"

Poland, "EO"

Ireland, "The Quiet Girl"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Winner | "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Winner | "Women Talking"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

ORIGINAL SONG

Winner | "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

"Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

ORIGINAL SCORE

Winner | "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner | "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"Tár"

VISUAL EFFECTS

Winner | "Avatar: The Way of Water"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

COSTUME DESIGN

Winner | "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Winner | "The Whale"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

SOUND

Winner | "Top Gun: Maverick"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

FILM EDITING

Winner | "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner | "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Winner | "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Winner | "An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Winner | "The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"