TV and film writer and producer Norman Lear celebrated his 100th birthday this week, and spending a century on the planet put him in a reflective mood.

"I was deeply troubled by the attack on Congress on Jan. 6, 2021 — by supporters of former President Donald Trump attempting to prevent the peaceful transfer of power," Lear writes in a commentary that first appeared in the New York Times. "Those concerns have only grown with every revelation about just how far Mr. Trump was willing to go to stay in office after being rejected by voters — and about his ongoing efforts to install loyalists in positions with the power to sway future elections."

Lear doesn't wallow, however, and his advice for Americans is worth your time.

Coming this weekend: Beginning Sunday, the Editorial Board will publish key endorsements in Aug. 9 primary races. Our commentary lineup is being finalized by assistant commentary editor David Banks, who offered this preview:

"Leigh Pomeroy expects to become a grandfather for the first time in October. 'Normally, this is a reason to celebrate,' he writes from Mankato, 'but I wonder: What will the world be like when my grandson turns my age at the end of the 21st century? Or even earlier, when he turns his father's age at midcentury? …'

"'There are countless examples of the ascendance, then eclipse of civilizations across the planet and throughout history. All have come and gone due to climate change, disease and warfare, most often a combination of the three. Thus, to assume that our current worldwide civilization will survive on its current upward trajectory is folly. There are too many potentials for downfall, either at once or a slow decline.'"

"Also Sunday, Tom Horner — a onetime Independence Party candidate for governor — writes that 'Minnesota's participation in one of the worst features of American elections will come to a head Aug. 9. That's when small numbers of partisans will go to the polls in the primary to select the candidates who will appear on the November general election ballot.

"'While the rules and processes of primaries vary from state to state, Minnesota shares key features with most states, and all of them are detrimental to good politics and good policy.'

"But 'there are solutions,' Horner continues, 'and a good place to start is to go north' and consider the electoral process in Alaska."

