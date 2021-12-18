One person was shot near an outlet mall in Eagan on Saturday night, police said.

The victim was brought to a hospital and his condition is unknown, the Eagan Police Department said in a statement.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road near the Shoppes of Cedar Grove, according to police.

The suspect tried to leave in a vehicle, crashed nearby and fled on foot before being found by officers, who recovered a weapon.

Eagan police officers responded to the incident at 6:56 p.m., the department said.

"At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public," the department said in a statement.