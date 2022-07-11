A person died Monday while fleeing officers in Chisago County in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle.

The incident began when the city of Wyoming's police department received a report of shoplifting at the Cartfull retail store at 5630 St. Croix Trail in North Branch about 10:50 a.m. Monday, according to a news release. A Cartfull employee provided a license plate and vehicle description to Chisago County dispatch, which determined the vehicle was stolen out of Washington County.

At about 11 a.m., a Wyoming police officer saw the vehicle heading south on Interstate 35 and exit onto East Viking Boulevard. It then headed west toward Anoka County.

The Wyoming officer followed the vehicle and waited for a Chisago County deputy to make a traffic stop.

A Chisago County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle fled. About a minute later, near 21831 Northeast Viking Blvd. in Wyoming, the vehicle crossed a double yellow line on a curve and struck another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, according to the release.

Both cars caught on fire. The officer and deputy extinguished the fires and started first aid, according to the release.

Two people in the fleeing vehicle were critically injured and flown to trauma centers. Law enforcement was notified about 3 p.m. that one of the people died.

A person in the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to a hospital for injuries that weren't life-threatening. A dog in that vehicle died in the crash.

The name of the deceased and those involved will be released at a later date, according to the release.

It is unclear how many people were in the two cars that crashed.