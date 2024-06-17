Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 5-year-old Edina boy has died in the hospital six days after he was pulled from an apartment complex pool, in what the medical examiner says was an accidental drowning death.

The boy was identified Monday as Vishagan Alagushankar.

A call came in just after 5:30 p.m. June 6 about a child found in the pool at the complex at 7330 Gallagher Drive, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Megan Larson said Monday.

A person at the scene said they pulled Vishagan out of the pool and gave him CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Children's Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis and spent six days there before he was pronounced dead just after midnight Monday.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the death and the circumstances leading up to it, Larson said.