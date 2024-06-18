The Lino Lakes Planning and Zoning board voted Monday night to recommended a one-year moratorium to delay a large-scale housing development with a mosque proposed to be built on a sod farm.

The unanimous vote by the board followed over three hours of public comment about the proposed Madinah Lakes development. Around 200 people filled City Hall and watched from inside the Lino Lakes City Council chambers — which was capped at 90 people — or in a side room that had a livestream.

The Madinah Lakes project has created a divide at recent City Council meetings.

The proposed development would be built on 156 acres of what had been the Robinson Sod farm, at 310 Main St. It's expected 10 acres would be used for the mosque, and that the rest would be used for homes and a commercial corridor with restaurants, coffee shops and more.

Supporters of the project allege that the development is being treated unfairly because it includes a mosque and have accused the opponents of Islamophobia.

The opponents have rejected the claims of anti-Muslim views and say they are against the project because of the strain the housing project will put on the local water system, the influx of traffic it will bring, and the burden it would put on the school system.

The seven board members — who are appointed by the Lino Lakes City Council — mostly spoke in favor of reasons for a delay and agreed with some concerns raised such as whether the development could put too great a strain on well water supply.

Board Chair Michael Root said he supports the moratorium, but he and others noted that it the temporary ban on the project applies only to the housing part of it. He said the moratoriums have been a "good thing for us in the past.

"I would support that the region cover all the residential areas with the exception of where the proposed mosque and commercial area next to it is," Root said.

The meeting included occasional shouting matches between opponents and supporters of the project. At several points, Root instructed speakers to not bring up their allegations that Islamophobia was a reason for the proposed moratorium, saying comments needed to be directly related to the proposal. He also had to instruct the crowd to not interrupt the speakers at times.

Farraz Yussuf, owner of project developer Zikar Holdings, said he was disappointed by the vote despite still feeling determined to complete the project.

"It's unfortunate, but we'll continue to find a path forward," he said.

He noted he felt like it was a "silver lining" that the board recommended a different type of environmental assessment that could reduce how long it takes before developers can build after the moratorium. Yussuf and owners of the sod farm said, however, that they are concerned the city will try to continue to delay the project further even if a one-year pause is put in place.

"There's avenues for the city to drag it on, and that's what we're worried about," Yussuf said.

The meeting included a mixture of opponents and supporters, but most who made it inside the chambers were against the project and held signs reading "Slow the grow." The moratorium will next have a first reading on June 24, before potentially having a second and final vote July 8.