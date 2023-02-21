Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One person was killed in a crash between two vehicles just west of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash just after 4 p.m. on Cretin Avenue N., near the intersection with Mississippi River Boulevard, St. Paul police said in a tweet.

The person who died was in a car with another who suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, according to St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster. The road was still closed as of 7 p.m. as authorities responded and processed the scene.

The crash took place between a red SUV and a blue sedan, a department photo showed.

The crash circumstances are still under investigation, and the name of the person killed has not been released.