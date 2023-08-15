An altercation between a large group of people on Raspberry Island in downtown St. Paul Tuesday night escalated into a shooting that left one person dead.

Officers found a "chaotic scene" and a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the island under the Wabasha Street bridge just after 9 p.m., said Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Police offered aid to the victim until paramedics got to the scene and took him to Regions Hospital. The man, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital, Ernster said.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the city's 23rd homicide of the year. Preliminary information showed that some sort of altercation preceded the shooting. Police are canvassing the area and searching for cameras that may have captured what happened, Ernster said.

No arrests have been made. Tips can be called into 651-266-5650.

"We know that there's people out there that know what occurred and we need them to call us," Ernster said.