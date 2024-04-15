Only four of eight NBA first-round playoff matchups have been determined: In the West, the No. 3 Wolves will play No. 6 Phoenix and the No. 4 Clippers will play No. 5 Dallas. In the East, No. 3 Milwaukee will play No. 6 Indiana and No. 4 Cleveland will play No. 5 Orlando. The remaining matchups will be determined after this week's play-in tournament. The first round begins with four games Saturday and four Sunday; times are to be announced, but the Wolves will play Game 1 vs. Phoenix on Saturday.

WEST

1. Oklahoma City 57-25

2. Denver 57-25

3. Wolves 56-26

4. L.A. Clippers 51-31

5. Dallas 50-32

6. Phoenix 49-33

Play-in tournament (TNT)

Game 1: L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (winner gets No. 7 seed, plays Denver in first round)

Game 2: Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Tuesday (loser eliminated)

Game 6: Game 2 winner at Game 1 loser, TBA Friday (winner gets No. 8 seed, plays Oklahoma City in first round)

EAST

1. Boston 64-18

2. New York 50-32

3. Milwaukee 49-33

4. Cleveland 48-44

5. Orlando 47-35

6. Indiana 47-35

Play-in tournament (ESPN)

Game 3: Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Wednesday (winner gets No. 7 seed, plays New York in first round)

Game 4: Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (loser eliminated)

Game 5: Game 4 winner at Game 3 loser, TBA Friday (winner gets No. 8 seed, plays Boston in first round)