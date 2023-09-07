Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has notified USA Wrestling that he will not compete at the world championships Sept. 16-24 in Belgrade, Serbia. USA Wrestling announced the news Wednesday but did not state a reason.

Steveson, a two-time NCAA heavyweight champion for the Gophers from Apple Valley, returned to amateur wrestling earlier this year while continuing to train toward a WWE career. He dominated the 125-kilogram men's freestyle class at the U.S. Open in April, then defeated Mason Parris at Final X in June to earn his spot on the U.S. team for the world championships. Steveson will be replaced at worlds by Parris, an NCAA champion at Michigan and junior world champion in 2019.

Tommies release basketball schedules

The St. Thomas men's basketball schedule, announced Wednesday, includes a Nov. 6 opener at California and a December game at Marquette. The Tommies will play their first home game Oct. 10 vs. Idaho State. St. Thomas opens Summit League play Dec. 29 at North Dakota State.

The St. Thomas women's basketball schedule includes home games against Central Florida (Nov. 15), Iowa State (Nov. 29) and Wisconsin (Dec. 13). The Tommies women open Nov. 6 at Drake and play their first home game Nov. 11 vs. Wisconsin-River Falls. St. Thomas is scheduled to play at Saint Mary's (Nov. 21), followed by games against UC Irvine and Butler in Stockton, Calif., over Thanksgiving weekend.

* Kansas senior Cecil Belisle of Red Wing (-1) was the only player under par and won the 18-team Folds of Honor Collegiate men's golf event in Grand Haven, Mich.