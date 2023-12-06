Old Man Winter Retreats Once Again

Near Record Warmth on Thursday

Some of the warmest temperatures of the month are on their way for Thursday! Temperatures will warm into the 40s across much of the region and possibly into the 50s for some. The high temperatures highlighted in yellow. Highs in the Twin Cities will only be 6F away from a record high in the metro.

Earliest Sunsets Next 10 Days

Believe it or not, the next 10 days will see the earlier sunsets for the entire year. The sunset in Minneapolis from December 5th to the 15th is at 4:31pm. Interestingly, the sunrise will still get later and later through early January. The latest Sunrise in Minneapolis will be at 7:51am from December 30th to January 5th. The shortest days of the occur around the Winter Solstice, which is on December 21st, with a grand total of 8 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

White Christmases at KMSP During El Nino Winters

All the circled Christmas trees below are years that we've experienced an El Nino during Christmas. There have been 14 El Nino winters since 1953 (Red = Strong El Ninos) (Black = Moderate El Ninos). 8 out the 14 El Ninos have been considered "White", where at least 1" of snow was on the ground on Christmas Day. The last El Nino Winter was 2015 and we had a brown Christmas that year.

Minimal Snow Depth

We had a little snow on Monday night, which brightened up the landscape briefly, but thanks to minimal snowfall so far this season and generally warmer than average temperatures, there is little snowfall across much of the Midwest.

Snowfall So Far This Season

It has been a pretty slow start to the snow season across the Midwest. Could this be a sign of El Nino? Perhaps. The storm track in an El Nino season is typically draped across the Southern US, while milder temperatures reside across the Midwest, both of which have been observed over the last several weeks. We have yet to see any double-digit snowfall tallies across the region this season. The closest is International Falls, MN with 9.3", which is nearly -7.0" below average for the season. The biggest deficits are in Duluth and Marquette, where double-digit tallies are in place.

Snowfall Departure From Average This Season

Our average snowfall in the Twin Cities through the months of October and November is typically around 6" to 7". Note that the Twin Cities has only had 4.1" so far this season (since July 1st), which is nearly -5.3" below average. Duluth has only had 3.7" of snow this season, which is nearly -16" below average and the 16th least snowy start to any season on record. Marquette, MI is more than -27.0" below average snowfall, which is the 5th least snowy start to any season on record.

Twin Cities Average Snowfall

The 30-year average from 1993 to 2022 suggests that we typically see around 5.5" of snow during the month of November. The snowiest month tends to be in December with more than a foot falling. The 2nd snowiest month tends to be January with nearly 11" falling in the metro.

Weather Outlook Through Next Monday

Here's the weather outlook through next Monday, which shows a larger storm system developing just south of us late weekend. At this point, it appears that most of the of the accumulating snow will fall from Kansas City, MO to Green Bay, WI. It'll be close, but Rochester, MN could see some snow with this system.

Drought Update

Heavy rains during the month of September have helped the drought situation quite a bit across the state. With that being said, nearly 18% of the state is still in a severe drought, which has improved from 39% nearly 3 months ago.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Thursday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Thursday, December 7th will be dry and mild with temps warming into the upper 40s, which will be nearly +15F to +20F above average for early December. South to southwesterly winds will turn breezy with gusts approaching 15mph to 20mph.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temperatures in the Twin Cities will start in the upper 20s in the morning and will warm into the mid 40s by the afternoon under dry skies. South to southeasterly winds will be breezy at times with gusts approaching 15mph to 20mph.

Weather Outlook For Thursday

The weather outlook for Thursday will warm into the 40s and 50s across the state, which will be nearly +10F to +25F above average for this time of the year and close to record highs for some.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis will be quite a bit warmer than average, especially through the end of the week when highs will warm into the 40s and possibly close to 50F. This will be nearly +10F to +20F above average for this time of the year. It'll cool down into the 30s by the weekend, which will be a little closer to average for this time of the year.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for Minneapolis through the rest of the first full week of December looks extremely warm for this time of the year with highs warming into the mid/upper 40s. We could be near records in some spots across the region on Thursday and Friday. It looks like we'll cool down a bit into the weekend and early next week with some light snow potential on Saturday.

The Extended Outlook Calls For Warmer Temps

According to NOAA's National Blend of Models, the extended forecast looks very warm through the end of the week with high approaching 50F. By the weekend and into next week, we'll see highs into the 30s with overnight lows below the freezing mark.

Weather Outlook

The national weather outlook through the weekend ahead looks a little more unsettled across parts of the nation. Areas of heavy rain and snow will continue in the Northwestern US. By the weekend, a storm system will develop in the Central US with a chance of strong to severe storms in the Southern US on Saturday and areas of snow developing on the northwestern side of the storm.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temperatures continuing across much of the nation and especially in the Midwest.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

The 8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook shows more active weather across parts of the Southern US and drier weather across the northern tier of the nation.

Old Man Winter Retreats Once Again

By Paul Douglas

"I'm dreaming of a beige Christmas?" No, that won't work. "I'm dreaming of a white-ish Christmas?" Even worse. Bing Crosby would have an aneurysm. Apologies.

If anyone asks, the statistical odds of a "white Christmas" in the Twin Cities is 71% On roughly 3 out of 10 Christmas Days we don't have at least 1" of snow on the ground. This may be one of those winters, although it's still premature to speculate on weather patterns 2 1/2 weeks away.

Counting Sunday night's whopping .9", MSP has picked up 4.1" of snow so far this winter. Last year at this time we had already shoveled 14.4" off our driveways and sidewalks. We have some catching up to do.

A string of 40s arrives today, with a shot at 50F tomorrow. Too nice to work. Time to peel off at least one layer of clothing.

A surge of seasonably chilly air spins up a storm to our south, possibly brushing far southeast Minnesota with light snow this weekend. Any heavy amounts stay over Iowa & Wisconsin. Hey, 50F in December is golfing weather. Any courses open?

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Winds: S 10-20. High 47.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 31.

THURSDAY: Sunny, touch of late October. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 33. High 50.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase, cooler late. Winds: W 15-25. Wake-up: 37. High 48.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Snow may stay south of MSP. Winds: N 10-25. Wake-up: 30. High 36.

SUNDAY: Sunny, seasonably cool. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 21. High 34.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds, brisk. Winds: W 10-15. Wake-up: 22. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Normal temps. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 21. High 33.

This Day in Weather History

December 6th

1950: A snowstorm hits Duluth with 23.2 inches of snow in 24 hours, and a storm total of 35.2 inches.

1939: Warm weather occurs over parts of Minnesota. The high temperature hits 62 at New London.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 6th

Average High: 32F (Record: 63F set in 1939)

Average Low: 19F (Record: -19F set in 1972)

Record Rainfall: 0.53" set in 1935

Record Snowfall: 4.4" set in 1969

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 6th

Sunrise: 7:35am

Sunset: 4:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 56 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: 1 Minutes & 13 Seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 Hour & 51 Minutes

Moon Phase for December 6th at Midnight

2.0 Day After Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps on Thursday

The weather outlook on Thursday will be warmer than average across the Central US with temps running nearly +10F to +20F above average. Areas of heavy precipitation will be found across the Pacific Northwest.

National Weather Outlook For Thursday

The National Weather Outlook on Thursday shows areas of heavy rain and snow continuing across the Pacific Northwest. Much of the rest of the nation will be quiet.

National Weather Outlook

The National Weather outlook through Friday will be quite unsettled across the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and a little mountain snow. Meanwhile, a bigger storm will develop in the Southern US with strong to severe storms and snow potential on the northwestern side of the storm.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across the Eastern US. The heaviest precipitation will be found in the Northwestern US with several inches of rain and flooding in the coastal communities with high-elevation snow possible.

Extended Snowfall Outlook

According to the ECMWF weather model, heavy snows are in the forecast across the high elevations in the Western US. There could be a band of snow across the Central US into the Great Lakes.

