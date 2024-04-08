Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have released the identity of the man who died last week during gunfire in north Minneapolis that also hit a second victim.

Marcus D. Williams Jr., 28, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times at about 12:10 a.m. Friday and died less than 30 minutes later at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Multiple 911 calls reported gunfire in the 800 block of N. Russell Avenue, police said. Officers found evidence of a shooting in an alley, including damage to a house. A wounded Williams showed up at HCMC in a private vehicle, police said.

No one has been arrested. Preliminary evidence indicated those involved knew each other, police said.

Officers also found nearby a second man, also in his 20s, with gunshot wounds on the ground near an alley entrance in the 2300 block of N. Oak Park Avenue. The victim was taken to HCMC with "potentially life-threatening" injuries, police said. His identity has yet to be released.

Anybody with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips at www.crimstoppersmn.org.