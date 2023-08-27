Hennepin County officials have identified the 74-year-old man who died after being attacked at his home in Bloomington last week as Mark Novak.

Novak died of multiple sharp and blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 72-year-old woman was also seriously injured in the attack early Thursday morning in the Bloomington home.

Police responded at 5 a.m. Thursday to a 911 caller asking for help and saying there was someone in the house, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

Police went to the caller's home on 105th Street near Oak Grove Middle School, and discovered the woman on the floor inside the home just as a 44-year-old man was spotted running from the home. The suspect was arrested and the second victim was also found inside the home. Both Novak and the woman appeared to have been beaten and stabbed.

Both were taken by ambulance to HCMC, where Mark Novak was pronounced dead. The woman's condition has not yet been released.

The suspect — whose relationship to the Novaks, if any, is unclear — was arrested on suspicion of murder Thursday morning and was in the Hennepin County jail as of Sunday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged. He does not appear to have a significant criminal history in Minnesota.

Police said they believe there is no danger to the public and that the incident was not random.