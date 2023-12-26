Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Officials on Tuesday identified the man who was hit by a car while crossing a St. Paul street on Christmas Eve and killed along with his dog.

Steven Wirtz, 64, of St. Paul was struck about 8:15 p.m. Sunday at W. Maryland Avenue and Park Street, police said.

Also killed was Wirtz's two-year-old German shepherd, according to police.

Fire Department paramedics pronounced Wirtz dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, identified Tuesday by police as 45-year-old Gregory S. Bauer of St. Paul, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said.

"The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation," a police statement read. "No arrests have been made."