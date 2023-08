Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Officials have released the identity of the farmer who was attacked by a bull and died this weekend in western Minnesota.

Jerry Altman, 64, suffered fatal injuries from the attack shortly after 6:10 p.m. Saturday about 4 miles west of Parkers Prairie, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said.

Law enforcement were forced to kill the bull in order to stop the attack, the Sheriff's Office said.