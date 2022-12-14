Nurses ratified three-year contracts this week that averted strikes of 15 Twin Cities area and Duluth hospitals, improved pay and benefits, and sought to address understaffing.

Leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) said the 17% to 18% pay increases over three years should boost retention and prevent burned-out nurses from leaving hospitals, but they acknowledged that more work is needed in the legislature and other venues to address worsening staffing shortages.

"Nurses insisted this was the year to address the public health crisis of understaffing in our hospitals," said Rose Roach, MNA executive director, in announcing the vote results Wednesday.

Hospitals have been under stress this winter, when a declining pool of nurses collided with an increasing volume of patients with COVID-19, influenza and other seasonal illnesses and injuries. The 8,456 patients and 87% inpatient occupancy rate in Minnesota hospitals on Dec. 7 were as high or higher than some of the worst peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal data.

Hospital leaders had said a strike at such a vulnerable time would be dangerous, and negotiated in marathon sessions last week to reach a deal. The union then called off plans to strike starting this week, but the ratification votes ensure the walkout won't happen.

The prior contracts expired in June, but hospitals promised to make raises retroactive to the summer as long as nurses voted in favor of the new deals by mid-December.

Hospitals in the Twin Cities with new nursing contracts include Abbott Northwestern, Mercy, United, Children's Minnesota, Methodist, North Memorial, Southdale, St. John's and the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Essentia Health and St. Luke's hospitals in Duluth also reached deals.

Contracts at most of the hospitals require consultations with nurses before making any reduction in staffing levels in their units. Some provide block scheduling, or agree to test it on certain units, so nurses would avoid night shifts followed by almost immediate day shifts the next day that were a source of burnout.

Staffing level reviews also would take place under the contracts in the event of 50% increases in falls, bed sores, hospital-acquired infections and other preventable problems indicative of a lack of nursing care.

Emergency department nurses in several of the hospitals also gained $2 per hour bonuses under their contracts if most of their patients' moves to inpatient beds are delayed by a lack of open space. That has become a widespread problem in Twin Cities ERs, where stable patients are experiencing hours-long delays or being treated in waiting rooms.