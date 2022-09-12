The Northfield volleyball team had high hopes coming into the season. They are higher now.

The Raiders halted Wayzata's 65-match winning streak Saturday en route to the Southwest Minnesota Challenge title in Marshall, defeating the Trojans 25-23, 28-26 in the semifinals. Wayzata, winner of the past two Class 4A state championships, last lost in October 2019. The Trojans dropped to No. 2 in the state rankings, and Northfield replaced them at No. 1, rising from No. 6.

"The girls were very poised and handled the pressure well," Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said. "I was shaking at the end."

The Trojans' last loss came against Minnetonka in the final of the St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic on Oct. 12, 2019. They were 13-0 in 2020 when the season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Beating Wayzata was a huge accomplishment," Torstenson said. "Now we have to live up to even higher expectations."

Northfield beat No. 3 Lakeville North 25-21, 25-23 in the championship of the two-day event. The Raiders (9-0) won all five of their matches in straight sets. They haven't lost a set this year.

Torstenson has all six starters back from the 22-8 squad of last season. It is led by three senior captains, 5-11 setter Teagan Timperley, 5-11 middle hitter Annelise Larson and 6-0 outside hitter Sydney Jaynes. Jaynes has committed to play in college for Tennessee.

"This tournament showed the talent we have," Torstenson said. "We have a strong team this year."

School record and then ...

Burnsville's volleyball team opened the season with a school-record six consecutive victories, a streak that extended into the Southwest Minnesota Challenge before it hit its end.

Burnsville's first loss of the season came against Class 3A No. 1 Marshall, 25-14, 25-10 in the second round of the Marshall tournament after the Blaze opened the tournament with a 25-19, 25-15 victory over Elk River. Losses to St. Michael-Albertville and Maple Grove and a victory over Eastview followed, leaving the Blaze 7-3.

STATE VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

By the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association

Class 4A

1. Northfield; 2. Wayzata; 3. Lakeville North; 4. East Ridge; 5. Champlin Park; 6. Rogers; 7. Chaska; 8. Rosemount; 9. Forest Lake; 10. Lakeville South.

Class 3A

1. Marshall; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Willmar; 4. (tie) Byron and Stewartville; 6. Holy Angels; 7. Alexandria; 8. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 9. Grand Rapids; ​10. New Prague.

Class 2A

1. Pequot Lakes; 2. Nova Classical; 3. Sauk Centre; 4. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 5. Jackson County Central; 6. Southwest Christian; 7. Watertown-Mayer; 8. Cannon Falls; ​9. Caledonia; 10. Annandale.