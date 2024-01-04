Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Nominations for the Star Tribune's 2024 Top Workplaces awards program are now open.

To nominate a company, go to startribune.com/nominate or call 612-605-3306.

This is the 15th year the Star Tribune has partnered with Pennsylvania-based Energage for the program. The nomination deadline is Feb. 2.

Any employer with 50 or more workers in Minnesota is eligible. Nominees must allow Energage to conduct a 24-question survey with their workers, starting this month and running through March.

The Energage surveys cover topics including company values, communication, workplace dynamics, connection to employees, employee engagement, meaningfulness of work, management effectiveness, leadership and pay and benefits.

With the Minnesota unemployment rate still near a record low, companies must continue not only to recruit workers but to retain them. Studies show businesses strong in the areas the survey covers are more likely to succeed in those areas, especially retaining workers.

In June, the Star Tribune will produce a special section showcasing the 2024 Top Workplaces honorees and will hold a luncheon to honor the winners.

Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets and has surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the last year.

Last year, 5,059 organizations were nominated for the Star Tribune program. Of those, 415 opted to participate in the surveys and a total of 73,546 employees completed them, according to Energage.

As a result, 323 employers met Energage's national standard and earned honors, a record. The Star Tribune ranks the organizations with the top 200 scores on the survey.