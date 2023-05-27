Neither of the two teens arrested Thursday night following a fight at an after-school event at Washburn High School in Minneapolis attend the school, according to the school's principal, nor did either of the two people injured.

Principal Emily Lilja Palmer wrote a message to the school community Friday to reassure students and families that Friday would be safe at Washburn High after one person was stabbed and another person shot a gun near the school Thursday night.

"I am so sorry that our beautiful Somali Culture Night performances were disrupted by violence last night," Palmer wrote. "The situation was horrible, but we are strong, and I believe it was important to have school today [Friday]."

Palmer said a fight broke out in the auditorium, where someone was stabbed. Minneapolis police said Thursday a teenage boy was stabbed in the lower back, and his wound was not life-threatening.

The show was stopped and the auditorium cleared, Palmer said. Another person was hurt as fighting continued outside, she said.

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the fight, according to Minneapolis police Sgt. Garrett Parten, on charges of second-degree assault. One also faces a gun charge. Parten said the larger incident is still under investigation.

Palmer said the person who used the knife was also arrested. The two people hurt and the two people arrested were not Washburn students, but Palmer said they are all students.

Palmer promised the school would hold a Somali Culture Night next year.

"Our students put on a wonderful show last night," Palmer wrote. "While in the future we may have to better control who comes in, we will continue to share our students' talents in every way we can."