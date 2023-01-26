Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: The Associated Press named five finalists for NFL Coach of the Year, and the Vikings' Kevin O'Connell wasn't one of them. That seems like a serious lack of respect for a first-year coach of a 13-win team, especially given how he help elevate MVP candidate Justin Jefferson.

7:00: Sarah McLellan joins host Michael Rand for a discussion of the Wild. After three straight losses, there are plenty of questions — particularly as some roster sorting comes to the forefront.

27:00: The Wolves bounced back with a win over the Pelicans, two nights after a bad loss. That's how this team operates. Plus, will the Gophers win more in the back half of the Big Ten schedule?

