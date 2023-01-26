Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand dive into the Vikings' pool of defensive coordinator candidates and what the hire might say about the type of defense Kevin O'Connell wants to run in 2023 and beyond. Plus they open up the mailbag for more questions about impending free agents and one big name still under contract: quarterback Kirk Cousins.

