Monday night's "Jeopardy!" contestants did not score many brownie points with Minnesotans, after the entire three-member panel was mystified when quizzed about Bob Dylan hailing from Duluth.

Earlier in the night, though, they nailed the cold aspect of Minnesota — of course — by associating the Twin Cities with freezing temperatures.

Monday's prompt was under the category of "Jukebox Musicals" for $1,600, and it read: "'Girl from the North Country': This boy from Duluth."

It was quizzing the three players on the 2017 musical "Girl from the North Country," which features many of Dylan's songs. With the hint "boy from Duluth," contestants were supposed to guess Bob Dylan, who was born in the Twin Ports city and raised in Hibbing, Minn.

Instead, contestant Ron Cheung, an economics professor, wrongly guessed, "What is Prince?" who is from Minneapolis.

The two other contestants were also at a loss and did not make a guess, making it a triple-stumper.

Earlier in the game, contestant Daniel Moore succeeded when given a clue about a historically cold day in the Twin Cities.

The clue was: "On Feb. 3, 1996, the Star Tribune and Pioneer Press headlined a big stat for these two adjoining cities: -60 degrees," to which Moore correctly replied, "What is Minneapolis and St. Paul?"

This was not the first time "Jeopardy!" players have been stumped by a Duluth question. In 2022, they were given the prompt of: "At about 90,000, it's the most populous U.S. city on North America's biggest lake." Which the contestants — again — got wrong.

Two of them guessed Green Bay, and one guessed Minneapolis.











