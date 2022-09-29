For the first time in program history, Northwestern beat a volleyball team ranked in the top 10 on the road on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats rallied to edge the No. 7 Gophers 25-21, 21-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-13 at Maturi Pavilion.

Minnesota had been 16-1 vs. Northwestern since Hugh McCutcheon became the team's coach.

Redshirt sophomore Taylor Landfair and freshman Mckenna Wucherer had 16 kills apiece for the Gophers (6-5, 1-2 Big Ten) while junior Jenna Wenaas had 12 kills and 18 digs. Leading Northwestern (12-3, 1-2) in kills was Temi Thomas-Ailara with 17.

Minnesota hit .216, the Wildcats .167. But Northwestern had more kills (63-60), digs (77-69) and aces (6-4).

Etc.

The Gophers soccer team (5-5-1, 1-2 Big Ten) plays Michigan (5-4-2, 0-2-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. Graduate defender Gabbie Cesarone, a transfer from Washington University, has a goal on a header in each of Minnesota's past three games. The Wolverines are led by junior Sammi Wood, who has 11 goals this season — the second most in the conference.

Minnesota State Mankato senior wide receiver Jalen Sample was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation. The native of Onalaska, Wis., leads the Mavericks with 303 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He is working towards his master's degree in sport management and has a 4.0 GPA.

Jan Whitbeck was named the director of basketball operations for the Gophers women's basketball team. Whitbeck most recently worked with WeCOACH as its senior director of events and branding. WeCOACH is a non-profit dedicated to recruiting, advancing and retaining women coaches in all sports.