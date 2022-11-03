Friday and Saturday: 7 p.m. at 3M Arena at Mariucci. TV: BSN Plus, Radio: 103.5 FM/1130-AM

Gophers update: The No. 3 Gophers will face their fourth-consecutive ranked opponent this weekend in No. 12 Notre Dame. In the previous six games against then-No. 5 Minnesota State Mankato, No. 7 North Dakota and No. 11 Ohio State, the Gophers were 3-3,for an overall mark this season of 5-3 (1-1 Big Ten). Despite losing their No. 1 ranking, the Gophers are the only team to not slip below the top-three teams in the nation so far this season. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe leads the team with 10 points, including seven assists, while freshman forward Jimmy Snuggerud has nine points, including a team-high six goals. LaCombe, a senior, has at least one point in every game so far this season.

Fighting Irish update: Notre Dame (4-2-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) opened its conference season beating Michigan State 5-0 in the first game of the series and then tying 1-1 with an overtime loss in the second. Senior goaltender Ryan Bischel, a Medina native, was the star of those games, earning his fourth-career shutout before making a career-high 41 saves to earn him the conference third star of the week award. Forward Ryder Rolston leads the Irish with nine points off four goals and five assists. Forward Chayse Primeau is close behind with eight from two goals and six assists. Notre Dame was 1-3 against the Gophers last season.