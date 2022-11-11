The Gophers had kept Penn State to only one shot on goal for most of the second period and done well to tie the score 1-1 after a slow first period.

When Nittany Lions winger Christian Sarlo took a hooking penalty with two minutes, 16 seconds left to play in that middle period, it seemed like the opportunity the Gophers needed to take control of the game.

But the opposite actually happened.

The closest the Gophers came to scoring on the power play was ricocheting the puck off the post. But it only took Penn State a handful of seconds of being even strength again to reclaim the lead.

Sarlo skated out of the penalty box and immediately onto the puck. He carried the puck through the offensive zone, past sliding Gophers defensemen Jackson LaCombe and around goaltender Justen Close and popped it into the net.

That goal, with only five seconds left in the period, helped Penn State to a 4-2 victory Thursday against the Gophers at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Penn State (10-1, 4-1 Big Ten) bounced back from dropping their first game of the season this past weekend.

That was also to a then-No. 1 team in Michigan. But the current No. 1 Gophers still have a chance to deal the No. 8 Nittany Lions another defeat in the series finale Friday. Until then, though, the Gophers are 7-4 (3-2 Big Ten).

When Penn State scored its first goal at about six minutes in the first period from senior winger Connor MacEachern after a two-on-one, the Gophers had only managed one shot on goal of their own. And by the end of that period, they trailed 9-4 in shots.

But the break seemed to spark the team's energy, as senior winger Bryce Brodzinski equalized the score about 2 ½ minutes into the second period, thanks in part to an incredible maneuver from freshman center Logan Cooley to skate around a Penn State defenseman.

After Sarlo's go-ahead goal, the Gophers' deficit only increased 48 seconds into the third period, when MacEachern nabbed his second goal of the night unassisted. The Gophers were somewhat lucky to come within 3-2 about four minutes later when sophomore center Aaron Huglen scored his first goal of the season. Penn State actually challenged, arguing that sophomore winger Rhett Pitlick's back skate was just barely offside, but the goal stood.

With only seconds left in the game, the Nittany Lions scored an empty-net goal from senior winger Ashton Calder to put the game out of reach.

Close ended with 27 saves while Penn State goaltender Liam Souliere managed 24. Penn State edged the Gophers in shots 28-26.