An out-of-state company on Thursday paid $70 million for the Nic on Fifth, a 253-unit luxury apartment tower in downtown Minneapolis, marking the end of a busy summer for investors on the north end of Nicollet Mall.

The buyer — Kirkland, Washington-based Weidner — bought the property from Boston-based AEW Capital Management.

The all-cash deal for the tower, located at 5th Street and Nicollet, was brokered by the local office of CBRE.

"Buyer depth and interest in this fantastic property was strong, led by private capital taking advantage of market correction while having confidence in the downtown Minneapolis commercial real estate market," said CBRE's Abe Appert, in a prepared statement.

The apartment vacancy rate in downtown Minneapolis at the end of the second quarter was 8.2%, according to Marquette Advisors. But across metro, it had declined to 4.1%, causing an average 4.4% increase in rents.

"The Minneapolis rent-to-income ratio is one of the most affordable among all major U.S. metros at 17.8% and Minneapolis was the only major metro where wage growth outpaced rent growth since COVID-19," Appert said. "This affordability has and will continue to be a key factor in future rent growth."

When the building was completed in fall 2014, it was the first high-rise luxury apartment development in downtown Minneapolis in nearly 30 years.

Its sale follows the late July sale of 16 floors of upscale office space in the nearby RBC Gateway for $225 million — one of the biggest office sales in the nation this year.