Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Week 8 features two games between teams with winning records (Cleveland at Seattle and Jacksonville at Pittsburgh), the top two picks in this year's draft (C.J. Stroud at Bryce Young), and a whole lot of quarterbacks who make Kirk Cousins and his durability look not so bad.

Here are six games to watch:

VIKINGS

Vikings (-2½) at Packers: Time to underthink this and take the better team with the better quarterback. Vikings 24, Packers 21

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Bears (+8 ½) at Chargers: The Bad News Bagents were a good story that ended when Brian Hoyer flew back to Vegas with an 0-16 record since 2017. Chargers 31, Bears 17

Raiders (+7 ½) at Lions: It's OK, Detroit. You can open your eyes. The Ravens aren't trading Lamar Jackson to the Raiders. Lions 38, Raiders 17

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Ravens (-9 ½) at Cardinals: Sorry to keep picking on you, Arizona. But you're kinda consistently just not good enough. Ravens 40, Cardinals 20

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Rams (+6½) at Cowboys: The guy who picked the Lions to beat the Ravens in Baltimore last week could not be reached for comment at this time. Rams 31, Cowboys 28

GAME OF THE WEEK

Jaguars (-2 ½) at Steelers: Good luck betting against Mike Tomlin when he's favored to lose. Steelers 23, Jaguars 21

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 23-19; 20-22.

Upset special: 2-5.

Lock of the Week: 7-0.

Vikings: 3-4.