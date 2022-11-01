THREE UP

1. Eagles turnover differential

The 7-0 Eagles have turned the ball over a league-low two times to join the 2017 Chiefs (one) as the only teams with fewer than three turnovers through seven games. The Eagles' plus-14 turnover differential is eight better than anyone else.

2. Derrick Henry's dominance

The two-time rushing champ clobbered Houston with his sixth career 200-yard rushing game to match the NFL record held by O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson.

3. 49ers are a team the Vikes maybe don't want to face in Round 1

The 49ers have swept the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, beating them 24-9 and 31-14 in the past five weeks. They currently hold the NFC's seventh seed and are just beginning to reap the rewards of trading for Christian McCaffrey.

ONE WAY DOWN

1. Slow, Pack, slow

The Packers have failed to score more than 22 points in each of their four straight losses. They're 26th in scoring at 18.1 points per game. The last time Green Bay finished a season with a scoring average this low was 1992 (17.3). The last time they finished a season ranked this low was 1988 (26th). Next up, however: At Detroit, where the Lions are giving up a league-high 32.1 points per game.

RANKING THE 6-1 VIKINGS

5 (Last week: 5). Week 3 of a top-five logjam of 1. Buffalo; 2. Kansas City; 3. Philly; 4. Dallas; 5. Vikings.

STATS OF THE WEEK

13-1: Buffalo's record when Stefon Diggs posts 100 yards receiving, including 5-0 this year after the Bills beat the Packers to go to 6-1.

0-3: Buffalo's Super Bowl record the last three times it started 6-1.

6: Games with multiple passing touchdowns for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in eight games this year. That's one fewer than he had in his first nine seasons.

WEEK 9 SNEAK PEEK

Kirk vs. Taylor. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is 1-0 against Washington but will be playing his first game there as an opponent on Sunday. Meanwhile, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has never played against the Vikings. Or for them, for that matter. Signed as an undrafted free agent, Heinicke spent the 2015-16 seasons with the Vikings. He's back in Washington's lineup. He's not playing great, but he still carries some magic. Entering last week's game at Indy, Washington was 1-128 since 2000 when trailing by two or more scores in the final five minutes. Heinicke made that 2-128 with scoring drives of 82 and 89 yards for a 17-16 win.