Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Week 17 opened Thursday with Cleveland joining Detroit as a new face in this year's playoffs. It continues this weekend with 12 teams in each conference still in contention, including four 8-7 teams (Indianapolis, Houston, Pittsburgh and the Rams) and three 7-8 teams (Atlanta, Green Bay and New Orleans) that didn't make the playoffs a year ago.

Four games feature two teams with winning records, including the AFC's top two teams —Dolphins (11-4) and Ravens (12-3) — in Baltimore. Meanwhile, the Lions (11-4) visit Dallas, where the Cowboys (10-5) are undefeated heading into Saturday night's game; Pittsburgh travels to Seattle, and the Bengals visit the most vulnerable Chiefs team of the Patrick Mahomes era.

As for the Vikings and Packers, they'll meet in a battle of 7-8 teams in prime time Sunday. Wins by the Seahawks and Rams earlier in the day would make the contest at U.S. Bank Stadium a playoff elimination game.

Here are six games to watch this weekend:

WHAT WILL THE VIKINGS DO?

Packers (+1½) at Vikings: Not picking the Vikings again until their QB du jour stops throwing to the wrong-colored jerseys. Packers 24, Vikings 20

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Lions (-5 ½) at Cowboys: The Cowboys are back in Dallas, where they're 7-0 while averaging 39.9 points per game. Cowboys 34, Lions 28

Falcons (+2 ½) at Bears: A fifth straight home win could pull Chicago even with the Vikings in the NFC North basement. Bears 19, Falcons 16

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Patriots (+13½) at Bills: Buffalo is back with three straight wins and is itching to even the score with Bill Belichick after that Week 7 loss. Bills 31, Patriots 20

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Steelers (+3 ½) at Seahawks: No one gets more out of less than Mike Tomlin when he's dodging his first losing season in 17 years as a head coach. Steelers 23, Seahawks 20

GAME OF THE WEEK

Dolphins (+3½) at Ravens: Baltimore has been anointed as this week's best team in the NFL. And you know what that means, right? A loss, naturally. Dolphins 41, Ravens 38

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 51-48; 42-57.

Upset special: 4-12.

Lock of the Week: 13-3.

Vikings: 9-6.