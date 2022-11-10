Only four NFL teams have spent the past four weeks streaking one way or the other from the middle of the pack. Half of the other 28 teams are 1-1 in their past two games.

The undefeated Eagles own a franchise-record 8-0 start while the Vikings have won six straight to stand 7-1 for the first time since Brett Favre's magical (at least until the last throw) 2009 season. In Favreian fashion, the Vikings are tied with the Giants for the most wins (four) after trailing in the fourth quarter.

The other two streaking teams are the surprising Seahawks, who have won four straight heading into a game against Tom Brady in Germany, and the even more surprising Packers, who are dead in the water with former coach Mike McCarthy about to leave Titletown with a big old smile on his face.

Here are this week's picks:

THURSDAY'S GAME

Falcons (-2½) at Panthers: The NFC South is so gosh-awful, the Panthers still have something to play for in spite of being 2-7 and flip-flopping QBs after going down 35-0 to Cincinnati last week. Atlanta beat the Panthers 37-34 two weeks ago. P.J. Walker gets the start and will help further muddy the division. Panthers 24, Falcons 21

SUNDAY'S TOP GAMES

Vikings (+3 ½) at Bills: Josh Allen either sits or plays through a tender throwing elbow. Either way, it's another stroke of good timing for a Vikings team that might lead the league in that area. Buffalo, however, is the best T-E-A-M in the league. Old friend Leslie Frazier has the NFL's best scoring defense. It struggled against the run in last week's loss to the Jets, but that will get straightened out thanks in part to everyone being refocused by an upset. Bills 31, Vikings 28

Lions (+2½) at Bears: Chicago has the league's best run game, a record-setting running QB and very little else. But that will be enough against the Lions' 31st-ranked run defense. Hard to believe, but the Bears present more of a challenge offensively than the Packers did in scoring eight points in a loss at Detroit last week. Bears 29, Lions 21

Cowboys (-4½) at Packers: A weird NFL season gets weirder with McCarthy not on the hot seat in Dallas and going back to Green Bay to cherry-pick a win from Aaron Rodgers and the dead-team-walking Packers. Cowboys 34, Packers 20

THE REST

Seahawks (+2 ½) vs. Buccaneers in Munich: Seahawks by 3

Broncos (+2½) at Titans: Titans by 6

Jaguars (+9 ½) at Chiefs: Chiefs by 10

Saints (-2 ½) at Steelers: Steelers by 3

Browns (+3½) at Dolphins: Dolphins by 7

Texans (+4 ½) at Giants: Giants by 3

Cardinals (+2½) at Rams: Rams by 7

Chargers (+6½) at 49ers: 49ers by 3

MONDAY'S GAME

Commanders (+10 ½) at Eagles: Pressure is mounting on the undefeated Eagles, but Washington isn't good enough to overcome a prime-time road game in Philly. The Eagles beat the Commanders with Carson Wentz 24-8 in Week 3. Taylor Heinicke will start Monday. He gives Washington a spark, but no way he makes it through four quarters at Philly in prime time without making one or more major mistakes. Eagles 27, Commanders 17

UPSET SPECIAL

Colts (+4½) at Raiders: Many of us have called Colts owner Jim Irsay's hiring of ESPN analyst and former Colts center Jeff Saturday as interim head coach a blatant tanking attempt, which it is. So, naturally, it only stands to reason in terms of the NFL's backwards logic that the Colts will play out of their minds and win right away. Colts 17, Raiders 16

Last week's Upset Special: Commanders (+3½) 24, Vikings 23. Score: Vikings 20, Commanders 17. Record: 2-7.

SEASON RESULTS

Straight up last week/season: 8-5/71-52-1.

Against the spread last week/season: 9-4/65-67-2.

Vikings picks: 6-2.