The winners of the Associated Press NFL awards are selected by a 49-person panel of national media members, including the Star Tribune's Mark Craig. For the first time, the panelists were asked to vote for more than one player, ranking players from 1-5 for MVP and 1-3 for all the other awards. Here is Craig's ballot.

Most Valuable Player

1. QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

3. WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings

4. QB Joe Burrow, Bengals

5. DE Nick Bosa, 49ers

Offensive Player of the Year

1. WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings

2. QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

3. TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Defensive Player of the Year

1. DE Nick Bosa, 49ers

2. LB Micah Parsons, Cowboys

3. DT Chris Jones, Chiefs

Coach of the Year

1. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

2. Doug Pederson, Jaguars

3. Kevin O'Connell, Vikings

Assistant Coach of the Year

1. DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator

2. Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator

3. Leslie Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator

Comeback Player of the Year

1. QB Geno Smith, Seahawks

2. RB Saquon Barkley, Giants

3. Edge Danielle Hunter, Vikings

Defensive Rookie of the Year

1. CB Sauce Gardner, Jets

2. DE Aidan Hutchinson, Lions

3. CB Tariq Woolen, Seahawks

Offensive Rookie of the Year

1. WR Garrett Wilson, Jets

2. QB Kenny Pickett, Steelers

3. RB Kenneth Walker, Seahawks