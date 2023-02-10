The winners of the Associated Press NFL awards are selected by a 49-person panel of national media members, including the Star Tribune's Mark Craig. For the first time, the panelists were asked to vote for more than one player, ranking players from 1-5 for MVP and 1-3 for all the other awards. Here is Craig's ballot.
Most Valuable Player
1. QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
2. QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles
3. WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings
4. QB Joe Burrow, Bengals
5. DE Nick Bosa, 49ers
Offensive Player of the Year
1. WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings
2. QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles
3. TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Defensive Player of the Year
1. DE Nick Bosa, 49ers
2. LB Micah Parsons, Cowboys
3. DT Chris Jones, Chiefs
Coach of the Year
1. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers
2. Doug Pederson, Jaguars
3. Kevin O'Connell, Vikings
Assistant Coach of the Year
1. DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator
2. Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator
3. Leslie Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator
Comeback Player of the Year
1. QB Geno Smith, Seahawks
2. RB Saquon Barkley, Giants
3. Edge Danielle Hunter, Vikings
Defensive Rookie of the Year
1. CB Sauce Gardner, Jets
2. DE Aidan Hutchinson, Lions
3. CB Tariq Woolen, Seahawks
Offensive Rookie of the Year
1. WR Garrett Wilson, Jets
2. QB Kenny Pickett, Steelers
3. RB Kenneth Walker, Seahawks