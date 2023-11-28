Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man with a history of mental illness and drug abuse was charged Tuesday with fatally stabbing a man at a bus stop last week in Edina.

Adam J. Garcia, 32, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the apparently random attack that killed Christian H. Lundegaard, 62, of Richfield.

While the criminal complaint details how the incident unfolded over a matter of a few minutes early Wednesday evening, it leaves unanswered what the motive was for the stabbing near a cluster of retail outlets in the 6700 block of S. York Avenue.

Garcia was arrested at the scene and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. He is due in court Wednesday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Court records show the suspect has been convicted numerous times for crimes including burglary, theft, disorderly conduct, trespassing and property damage.

Court records also show he was civilly committed twice in recent years for mental illness and chemical dependence, the first time when he overdosed three times within a month in 2020.

A report leading to the first commitment to a treatment center in December 2020 determined the suspect was abusing methamphetamine, opiates and cannabis, and was suffering from schizophrenia and other psychological disorders that left him at risk of harming himself or others.

Lundegaard was the brother of Karen Lundegaard, a Star Tribune metro editor. He also was the son of Bob Lundegaard, a longtime Minneapolis Tribune reporter and movie writer who retired in 1989. His stepmother, Ingrid Sundstrom Lundegaard, is also a retired Star Tribune journalist.