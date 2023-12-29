Built in 2011, the Linden Hills Prairie-style home already had big rooms and a sleek, open interior.

When it was sold in 2015, the new owners added a raised deck and a spacious sunroom with a large working kiln for an artist in the family. Today, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home, which spans 3,216 square feet, still retains that new-build feeling, said listing agent Cari Ann Carter.

Designed for entertaining, the ground level has an open concept that makes it easy to host a large group. The kitchen has an oversized refrigerator and sink, recessed lighting and ample cabinetry storage. And the top level has the three bedrooms and an additional entertainment area perfect for a small gathering, Carter said.

The south Minneapolis home also has a finished basement and ample windows, giving it lots of natural light.

Meticulously cared for and deeply loved, the owners (who asked not to be named) put the house on the market because they were relocated for work.

Renovation and location

Despite the home's relative newness, the sunroom was a big boost because it helped maximize the natural light. More windows were added overlooking the deck, as well.

The deck, which is partially covered, has enough space for a hot tub, grill and a seating area — making it a great spot to entertain guests, Carter added.

The sunroom, which is outfitted with the kiln, has plenty of space for almost any creative activity — including pottery, tiles and other clay arts. It also has a big industrial sink for easy clean up.

Even though the home has an attached, two-car garage, whoever buys the home will likely find they'll need to use their cars sparingly, especially during the summer. There are many amenities within biking and walking distance, Carter said.

The home is about a five-minute bike ride to Thomas Beach on Bde Maka Ska and a 10-minute bike ride to Lake Harriet. It's also blocks from the tennis courts at Weber Park and and Minikahda Vista Park. If you feel you need even more variety, there's also Linden Hills Park and William Berry Park nearby.

It's also near Lake Harriet Community School Lower Campus, making it a good location for families with young children. There also are ample restaurants within biking distance.

"The proximity of where it's located [I rate it as] a 10 plus," said Carter. "It's also a new build under 1 million. It's a phenomenal opportunity that is turnkey ready in Linden Hills."

Cari Ann Carter (612-926-9999, CariAnnCarter@edinarealty.com) of the Cari Ann Carter Group has the $900,000 listing.