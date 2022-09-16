"Andor": The fourth live-action "Star Wars" series brings Diego Luna back as the rebel leader. Tony Gilroy ("Michael Clayton") leads a writing team that's every bit as impressive as the Jedi Council. Wednesday, Disney Plus

"Sidney": Denzel Washington and Halle Berry took home Oscars in 2002, the year the academy gave Sidney Poitier a lifetime achievement award. So it's fitting both actors are part of this in-depth documentary, produced by Oprah Winfrey. Friday, Apple Plus TV

"The Murdochs: Empire of Influence": CNN got rid of Fox-basher and chief media correspondent Brian Stelter but it has kept this seven-parter about its main rival's owner. The docuseries will rely heavily on a 2019 article in the New York Times Magazine. 8 p.m. Sept. 25, CNN

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers": The spinoff of the hit movie franchise is still set in Minnesota but star Emilio Estevez is out. Filling in as the male lead is Josh Duhamel, who hails from neighboring North Dakota. Sept. 28, Disney Plus

"Hostages": There have been plenty of deep dives into the 1979 Iran crisis, but this four-part documentary promises never-before-seen footage and fresh interviews. For a younger generation, the story will be a revelation. 8 p.m. Sept. 28, HBO

"Interview with the Vampire": This could be the season of the bloodsucker, with at least four new series dealing with our underworld favorites. This series, based on Anne Rice's 1976 bestseller, is the most high-profile of the coven. 9 p.m. Oct. 2, AMC

"The Walking Dead": This influential series airs its final eight episodes, allowing the human survivors to finally get some rest. Or will they? A number of characters, including Daryl and Negan, will pop up in spinoff series debuting next year. 8 p.m. Oct. 2, AMC

"Alaska Daily": Network dramas may be dying but don't tell that to two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank who stars as a disgraced journalist starting over in Anchorage. It was created by former Minnesotan Tom McCarthy ("Spotlight"). 9 p.m. Oct. 6, KSTP, Ch. 5

"Tulsa King": Sylvester Stallone has had as many comebacks as Rocky Balboa. Expect him to rack up another one in this mob drama — his first TV series — created by Taylor Sheridan ("Yellowstone") and Terence Winter ("Boardwalk Empire"). Nov. 13, Paramount Plus

"Wednesday": Tim Burton was supposed to direct 1991's "The Addams Family," but a little something called "Batman Returns" got in the way. He makes up for lost time by helming this TV series with Jenna Ortega in the title role. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday on the big screen, will pop up. November, Netflix