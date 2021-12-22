'Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road'

Brian Wilson won't be joining the Beach Boys when the band plays Treasure Island on Dec. 29, which is a little like ordering surf and turf without the steak or lobster. His contributions to popular music are well represented in this highly personal documentary, much of which consists of Wilson tooling around Los Angeles with journalist Jason Fine, reminiscing about a legendary career. There's also a remarkable moment when Wilson hears his late brother's solo album for the first time. Bruce Springsteen, Linda Perry and Elton John are among those paying their respects. If you want an even deeper dive, seek out 1995's "I Just Wasn't Made for These Times." Both available on demand.

NEAL JUSTIN

'Hot Chocolate Holiday'

If all you want for Christmas is a mindless but charming flick, cuddle up with this tale about a cafe owner (Aubrey Reynolds) who suspects her new neighbor (Jonny Swenson) has stolen her secret recipe for hot chocolate. The movie checks off all the boxes: familiar carols, small-town charm, tree shopping and a smooch that doesn't require a stitch of mistletoe. It's the perfect dessert for your Christmas Eve dinner. 7 p.m. Friday, Lifetime

N.J.

'Vigil'

Submarine movies have provided their fair share of thrills over the years. Now you can add a TV show to the list. In this BBC production, Suranne Jones ("Coronation Street") plays a Scottish detective assigned to investigate a death on a Royal Navy sub. Her presence is about as welcome as a gas leak. Rose Leslie ("The Good Fight") plays her partner, trying to come up with clues on shore. Both are terrific. The six-part series was the most-watched new drama of 2021 when it aired in England. Streaming Thursday on Peacock

N.J.

'The Royal Tenenbaums'

With Wes Anderson's Andersoniest movie, "The French Dispatch," hitting Apple TV and Amazon this week, why not take a look back at one of his more accessible comedies? Inspired by novelist J.D. Salinger, "Tenenbaums" features Anjelica Huston, Gene Hackman, Danny Glover and Gwyneth Paltrow in a melancholy comedy about the ties that bind families. And Vince Guaraldi's "Charlie Brown Christmas" music pops up on the soundtrack! Amazon Prime

CHRIS HEWITT