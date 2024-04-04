There's National Tweed Day, Chicken Cordon Bleu Day and Walk Around Things Day. A quick search will find at least one national day for every day of the year. As silly as these made-up holidays may be, they serve as celebratory reminders of things some hold dear — both frivolous and important — as well as things we want to sell more of.

National Beer Day, on April 7, is one of these days I can get behind. And while we're there, we may as well include National Brew Year's Eve on April 6 — not that a special day is needed to justify raising a pint. But why not celebrate the world's second favorite drink? (Water is the first.)

Beer is, after all, central to the history of humanity. It's one of the oldest human-produced drinks: The oldest surviving beer recipe is from a 3,900-year-old Sumerian poem honoring Ninkasi, the patron goddess of beer. One school of thought even holds that the invention of beer and bread led to the development of large-scale agriculture and static civilization.

Beer is also central to our nation's founding. A shortage of beer aboard the Mayflower is the reason the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth rather than continuing farther south. Facing a shortage of beer, the ship's captain kicked his passengers off to save the brew for his crew. And the country's founding revolutionaries plotted their rebellion over pints of ale at a Boston inn.

So yes, let's drink a toast to beer. Here is a six-pack of mostly local brews to get your National Beer Day started. Don't think of this as a best-of or favorites list. It's simply a collection of beers I have been enjoying lately. Prost!

Summit Extra Pale Ale is a classic — one that I never tire of. It's been gracing my refrigerator a lot of late. Bitterness is the driver of this English-style pale ale, but it's neither overly intense nor harshly lingering. Herbal and earthy hop flavors carry through from the start to the finish. All of that sits on a bed of biscuit and toffee malt with a light, balancing sweetness. Low orange marmalade-like fruitiness rounds out the whole experience. Pay attention as you drink to rediscover the greatness of this St. Paul-based national and international award-winning beer.

I love a good Vienna lager. Bonfire from Arbeiter Brewing Co. in Minneapolis is just that. This is a malt lover's dream, but without the sweetness that can accompany some malt-driven beers. Toasted grains lead with notes of bread crust, nuts and brown bread. Peppery/spicy hops provide a nice contrast. Medium bitterness allows the malt to shine. Bonfire has a crisp and clean lager finish that lingers on lovely, toasted grain.

Most of the time when people think of "dark" beers, they think of rich and roasty porters and stouts. But the black lagers of Germany and Czech Republic are anything but. The nearly black color of Loonar Eclipse from Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis belies its overall lightness. The initial impression is almost pilsner-like; grainy/bready malt with moderate bitterness, low sweetness and floral/spicy hop flavor. The black malt character makes a late appearance with bitter dark chocolate and hints of coffee. But even then, it remains subdued. This is a black beer you wouldn't mind drinking on the patio in the summer.

Though I just wrote about it last month, I can't get enough of Red Chimney Irish Red Ale from Minneapolis' Padraigs Brewery. Its malty combination of caramel and toast with subtle, coffee-like roast is hitting my palate just right. The malt is contrasted by moderate bitterness and a touch of herbal hop flavor. It goes out with a slightly roasty dryness.

Michigan-based Bell's Two Hearted Ale is an iconic American IPA and an epiphany beer for many, me included. Big Hearted Ale — one of the new extended family of Two Hearted beers — is everything we all love about Two Hearted, but more of it. At 7% alcohol, Two Hearted is already on the strong end of the IPA spectrum. Big Hearted pumps that up to 9.5%. Like its predecessor, Big Hearted showcases full-on citrus hop flavor. Grapefruit rules the day with tangerine and pine resin in support. Bitterness is high, but well offset by a big, grainy/caramel malt presence.

The mixed-culture Berliner Weisse beers from August Schell Brewing Company's Noble Star Collection are a rare treat that is getting rarer. Since brewmaster Jace Marti departed Schell's to pursue distilling, these delectable brews are no longer being made. But bottles do still find their way onto store shelves.

Starkeller Peach is a tart delight that was aged for months on peaches and apricots in giant cypress wood tanks. Lemony, lactic acidity is a top note, but it's well balanced by the sweetening impression of ripe peaches and apricots. The sour is pleasant, not puckering. Funky background flavors of pepper, barnyard and smoke add interest and complexity without being overwhelming. The light body belies the beer's 6.5% heft and is enhanced by fizzy effervescence.

Michael Agnew is a certified cicerone (beer-world version of sommelier) and owner of A Perfect Pint. He conducts private and corporate beer tasting events in the Twin Cities, and can be reached at michael@aperfectpint.net.



