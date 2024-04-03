Someone fatally shot a dog on the deck of a home near Mankato last weekend not long after the family received a note threatening to kill the pet if the barking continued, officials said.

The killing of the medium-sized, mixed-breed female dog occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. No arrests have been made.

Two weeks ago, a threatening note was left outside the home on Neubert Lane and on the property of another dog owner nearby that warned them "to keep their dogs from barking," Sheriff's Capt. Paul Barta said in a statement.

Alyssa DeBill wrote on Facebook that her "Lily Anne was the best dog in the world, and there's nothing you can do to change my mind."

DeBill, who lives with fiancé Preston Fleischer in the 300 block of Neubert Lane, wrote that Lily and their two other dogs were on an upper-level deck while her two stepsons were in the living room, when "someone walked up our driveway in daylight (to which of course she's going to bark and alert those in the house) & shot Lily in the chest & killed her."

She said the note had explicitly threatened to kill the dogs.

A neighbor reported hearing two gunshots. The notes and surveillance video have been collected in hopes of finding the shooter, Barta said.

"We are all absolutely heartbroken and devastated," DeBill continued. "Thank you to everyone to has reached out & who has commented all the kind words about Lily. She truly was the best girl.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 507-304-4863 or report anonymously through Crimestoppersmn.org.