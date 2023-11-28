Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MyPillow and its CEO, Mike Lindell, have hired a new law firm to defend them in election-related defamation cases after Lindell's attorneys withdrew from the cases this fall, citing millions in unpaid fees.

Lindell told a federal judge in Colorado on Tuesday morning he expects Virginia-based McSweeney Cynkar & Kachouroff to formally join his case there this week.

A representative for the firm declined to comment when reached by phone. Lindell said in an interview Tuesday that he's feeling "confident" in their strategy.

"Things are looking very good," Lindell said. "These cases are so frivolous and I look at them like they are a huge, major distraction to try and run me out of money and distract from the real problem, which is securing our elections."

Chaska-based MyPillow and its founder are facing three federal defamation lawsuits related to Lindell's disproved claims of a stolen 2020 election. The largest, brought by voting machine company Denver-based Dominion, is seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

A former Dominion employee, Eric Coomer, sued Lindell and MyPIllow in federal court in Colorado, saying he has received death threats after being publicly targeted by Lindell.

Another voting machine firm, Smartmatic, sued Lindell and MyPillow in federal court in Minnesota, where a judge has already granted the withdrawal of Minneapolis law firm Parker Daniels Kibort.

Lindell turned to MyPillow's in-house corporate counsel to defend him and the company against Smartmatic's defamation claim. Attorney Doug Wardlow filed a formal notice that he and fellow MyPillow counsel Jeremiah Pilon will represent Lindell in the case. Wardlow, a former state representative from Eagan, ran for Minnesota attorney general twice and lost.

Lindell's new firm also worked on election-related cases following Donald Trump's 2020 loss, representing voters in Georgia who alleged state election officials violated the Constitution by not requiring ID verification in the mail-in ballot process. That case was dismissed.

"We're going to take it down a direction that I want it to," Lindell said. "Originally I asked Dominion to sue me because I wanted to get rid of these electronic voting machines in our elections."

Lindell said he's also working to bring on another law firm from Minnesota to help represent MyPillow in the cases, but he declined to name them.

Lindell has repeatedly denied assertions his election-denying campaign is meant to drive sales for MyPillow; many major retailers have dropped his products in recent years and the company is under financial stress.

His latest push for "secure elections" involves drones equipped with Wi-Fi monitoring devices which he calls WMDs.

Republican election officials in northern Kentucky have said the devices will not be allowed near polling sites and their use could constitute a felony, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.