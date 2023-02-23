Muse & Evanescence

Minneapolis is the second stop on a tour that kicks off Saturday in Chicago, so it's impossible to say what the arty, Rush-channeling British rockers in Muse will have up their sleeves. Their cultish Twin Cities fans know to expect songs from last year's roller-coaster-y album "Will of the People" and the usual big wall of visual effects. Amy Lee's hair-raising vocals are still the big wow in Evanescence, and she continued to reach dramatic heights in her Arkansas goth metal band's 2021 record, "The Bitter Truth." Japanese band One Ok Rock opens. (6:30 p.m. Sun., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30-$115, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'Doña Perón'

Tango-inspired music, high-fashion-influenced costuming and a chorus of shirtless male dancers are a few elements in this Ballet Hispánico production. Based on the life of the late Argentinian first lady Eva Perón, the dance piece explores the complexity of the historical figure through choreography by Colombian-Belgian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. Live musicians playing bandoneon, piano, percussion, cello and viola perform Peter Salem's score and designer Mark Eric is the force behind the 80 costume pieces that dancers change out of onstage. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., $27-$48, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

Chapel Hart

The female country trio from Poplarville, Miss., made a splash last summer on "America's Got Talent." Along the way, the group has received praise from Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. Darius Rucker enlisted the trio to harmonize on his single "Ol' Church Hymn," and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons appeared in Chapel Hart's video for "Jesus & Alcohol." Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle sing traditional country like the Dolly retort "You Can Have Him Jolene," displaying Gretchen Wilson-like moxie, Pistol Annies-like humor and Chicks-like harmonies. Even without a record deal, this bold indie group has undertaken a 60-city nationwide tour that brings it to the Upper Midwest in the heart of winter. (11 a.m. Sat. Mall of America meet-and-greet, CD purchase required, and 8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW., Prior Lake, $29-$49, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

VocalEssence

My favorite local classical performance of 2021 was "Voices Rising: A Choral Affirmation of Black Lives," featuring an all-star choir conducted by VocalEssence's G. Phillip Shoultz III and the powerful poetry and funky grooves of Joe Davis and his band. VocalEssence's annual "Witness" concert is usually a celebration of Black history, but this collaboration with Davis and the Poetic Diaspora called "Reawakening Love" promises to be very much about the present, as it looks at modern life through the lens of West African traditions. (4 p.m. Sun.; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $25-$45; vocalessence.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros.

Time for a Grateful Dead fix. Hey, it's always time for a Dead fix. This will be the first Twin Cities appearance by Weir & Wolves — Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir, bassist Don Was, drummer Jay Lane and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti — since a few days before everything shut down in March 2020 at the San Francisco-inspired Fillmore Minneapolis. This time, it's an expanded ensemble with the Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet. Weir and company have been doing high-profile Dead tunes like "Dark Star" and "Truckin'" as well as deeper tracks like "Victim or the Crime." Occasionally, they throw in a cover like "What's Going On" or "Big River," which is always a good bet in St. Paul. (7:30 p.m. Wed. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $60-$100, axs.com)

J.B.

'Analog and Vinyl'

As the title hints, hipsters are involved in this musical rom-com. A record store owner (Roland Hawkins) fears his business is on its last legs when a mysterious stranger provides a possible professional and personal answer. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., ends March 12, Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $18-$35, aboutmmt.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

Loki's Folly

Like the Twin Cities answer to Japanese teen punk band the Linda Lindas, this sibling group from south Minneapolis has heavily charmed audiences in recent years opening for the likes of Haley and Soul Asylum. The group landed some storied Twin Cities mentors such as late producer Ed Ackerson and S.A.'s Dave Pirner and Ryan Smith to help make its long-gestating debut album, "Sisu." Singer/guitarist Annie, 21, and her sister Nissa, 16, are now joined by their kid brother Oskar on bass on the LP, and there's an obvious kindred sense of humor and love of mayhem in such giddy blasters as "Little Mermaid" and "Beaches and Peaches." Porcupine and Tragic Hands open the release party. (6:30 p.m. Sun., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $12-$15, axs.com)

C.R.

'Resurgence'

Reconnecting with others in the wake of the pandemic has special meaning for choreographer Christopher Watson. Having undergone a revolutionary form of bone marrow transplant treatment for a resurgence of lymphoma, he has channeled his conflicting emotions and responses into a dance work that embraces a poignant feeling of hope for the future. His new piece along with works by seven other choreographers is featured in Christopher Watson Dance Company's "Resurgence." Music will vary from classical to contemporary, including tunes by local singer-songwriter Matt Marka. There will also be a dance film by Becky Heist. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., JSB Tek Box, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $20, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

S.R.

'The Wedding Singer'

From the songwriters of "The Prom," now at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, comes this musical, based on the Adam Sandler movie in which the goofy title character finds love in an unexpected place. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., ends March 26, Lyric Arts, 420 E. Main St., Anoka, $37-$45, 763-422-1838 or lyricarts.org.)

C.H.

Art of Everyday Objects

Artist Kahlil Robert Irving takes inspiration from works with ceramics and found objects that many would call trash, bringing them back to life through reheating and layering. His projects explore digital media, race, memory and more. The originally scheduled opening night talk on Thursday has been postponed because of inclement weather. (Ends Jan. 21, 2024. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. $2-$15. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun.; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thurs. walkerart.org or 612-375-7600)

ALICIA ELER

STEM Family Day

Mill City Museum sneaks in some academic fun while fusing history and science with a day of activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Staff members will present a program on how these subjects have affected the Minneapolis riverfront in the past and present. Interactive activities include learning how wheat goes from field to table, meeting with Minnesota raptors and herptiles, inventing a boat and more. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Free, admission required for activities on the museum floor, $8-$12. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls. 612-341-7555. mnhs.org/millcity.)