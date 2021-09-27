A 25-year-old man shot his father eight times in a St. Paul apartment building last week during an encounter that also left the son wounded by gunfire, according to murder charges filed Monday.

Royal Terrell Arrington, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the killing Friday of his 44-year-old father, whose name also is Royal Terrell Arrington.

The son remains held in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance later Monday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police arrived at the apartment in the 1200 block of Westminster Street early Friday evening and saw the father down in a hallway unresponsive and not breathing. Medics declared him dead at the scene.

Around the same time, the son was brought to Regions Hospital by a private party and was treated for a gunshot wound to one arm and a cheek.

The father's sister told officers that there had been a family feud in recent days over living arrangements at the apartment.

Also, according to one witness, the father and son failed to get along because the elder Arrington had no role throughout the son's childhood.

The younger Arrington gave police conflicting accounts of how his father was shot before he admitted to shooting him twice in the stomach.

The son also said he was shot either at the same location where his father was wounded or near his girlfriend's home on Snelling Avenue. The first officers on the scene saw a trail of blood from the apartment building to the parking lot.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined the father had been shot eight times, a finding the son could not explain.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482