Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

State health officials issued a warning about a widespread salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe that has sickened five Minnesotans.

The Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Agriculture released a statement Friday advising people not to buy or eat whole cantaloupe with Malichita labeling.

The state said that five people in the Twin Cities became sick between Oct. 25 and Nov. 4, with one hospitalized.

Malichita cantaloupes are being recalled because of a breakout of salmonella infection that has affected people in 15 states and Canada. The recall began with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Arizona-based Sofia Produce LLC, which does business under the name Trufresh, sells cantaloupes under the Malichita brand. A recall announced earlier this month was expanded on Wednesday. The cantaloupe originated in Mexico.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the outbreak. On Saturday night the CDC website indicated that the outbreak had led to 43 illnesses, 17 hospitalizations and zero deaths.

Anyone who has recently eaten cantaloupe and is experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea and a fever should consult a health care provider.

The CDC's overview of salmonella indicates that most people recover in four to seven days with no treatment. But children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk for more serious medical issues.

The state's alert said, "Additional products, such as cut fruit sold under a different label, might be added to the recall as more information becomes available."