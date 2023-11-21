Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials in St. Paul said they have found elevated levels of lead in the drinking water in some homes and other buildings.

Saint Paul Regional Water Services disclosed in a statement Monday that 13 samples tested above the federal maximum of 15 parts per billion.

Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for anyone who is pregnant and in infants and young children. If too much lead is absorbed into the body, it can damage the brain, the nervous system, red blood cells and kidneys.

The most likely sources of lead in your household water are in pipes, solder, or brass plumbing fixtures.

Lead water services were primarily installed in St. Paul homes built before 1926 and in some homes built between 1927 and 1948, according to Water Services officials. Water from the treatment plant does not contain lead, meaning it enters tap water afterward.

In early 2022, the city announced it would spend $14.5 million over a two-year span to remove lead drinking water pipes from private property.

At the time of the announcement, Water Services estimated that as many as 26,600 St. Paul homes — 20% to 25% of residential customers — may have lead water service pipes.

For decades, homeowners had been on the hook to pay the cost — estimated most recently to be about $6,000.

The city of St. Paul has a map that allows property owners to look up their homes to see whether they have lead water pipes.

Anyone in St. Paul who has immediate concern about lead is urged contact Water Services at 651-266-6350 and request a lead testing kit.

In May, Gov. Tim Walz signed into law a bill allocating $240 million over the next decade to identify, remove and replace more than 100,000 lead service lines across the state, the largest single investment ever made to try to eradicate the toxin from the state's drinking water supply.

A majority of the funds would be used for removing privately owned portions of lead drinking water service lines, but municipalities can also get grants to replace publicly owned portions of lead service lines.

Star Tribune staff writer James Walsh contributed to this report.