The Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association has announced the five finalists in each class for the 2023 Mr. and Ms. Soccer Awards.

The winner will be announced Oct 22 at the All-State Celebration at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

The finalists:

Class 1A girls

Becca Cook, midfielder, Rochester Lourdes; Maggie Dowling, midfielder Holy Family Catholic; Makadyn Gust, goalkeeper, St. Charles; Gwendolyn Lilly, midfielder, Esko; Berit Parten, attacker, Minnehaha Academy.

Class 1A boys

Jake Bettin, midfielder, Southwest Christian; Cooper Olson, goalkeeper, St. Paul Academy; Cole Pitzner, defender, Heritage Christian Academy; Jacob Plante, defender, St. Cloud Cathedral; Christopher Tree, midfielder, Pine Island (PIZM).

Class 2A girls

Audrey Garton, attacker, Holy Angels; Kiya Gilliand, attacker, Benilde-St. Margaret's; Annie Mulcahy, midfielder, Cretin-Derham Hall; Faith Quinn, midfielder, Winona; Savanna Stockness, defender, Mahtomedi.

Class 2A boys

Elijah Aultman, attacker, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Jonathan Banegas, attacker, Worthington; Jacob Dinzeo, midfielder, Hill-Murray; Everett Hoeppner, defender, Holy Angels; Owen Quist, goalkeeper, Mankato East.

Class 3A girls

Vesna Dennison, midfielder, St. Louis Park; Izzy Engle, midfielder, Edina; Brooke Nelson, attacker, Stillwater; Annika Torbenson, defender, Rochester Century; Addison Van Zee, attacker, Centennial.

Class 3A boys

Emmett Brown, attacker, Minneapolis Washburn; Beckett Carlson, goalkeeper, Maple Grove; Kymani Chitulangoma, attacker, Rochester Mayo; Griffin Price, midfielder, Hopkins; Colin Vilme, attacker, Stillwater.