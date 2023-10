Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The first wave of high school sports postseason play is already underway in tennis and soccer, with section finals on Tuesday night and state tournaments fast approaching.

Reporters David LaVaque and Jim Paulsen discuss what teams have a chance to shine and preview three big football games during MEA week.

Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tap here for the Talking Preps podcast library