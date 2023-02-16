A seven-month investigation concluded that manure and pesticide runoff were the likely cause of a substantial fish kill in a southern Minnesota stream this summer, but the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency could not pinpoint where that pollution originated.

"The was no individual source or single cause," said Justin Watkins, the MCPA's southeast watershed unit supervisor. "We did an intense investigation and could not find evidence of a direct discharge of pollutants from a single field, but there was enough evidence to confirm there was runoff and that it contributed."

About 2,500 fish — mostly brown trout — were found dead near Lewiston in Winona County on July 25 by a trout fisherman. It was the area's fourth major fish kill since 2015, with hundreds of them also suddenly dying in the south branch of the Whitewater River, Garvin Brook and Trout Valley Creek.

The regularity of the die-offs has outraged neighbors, water quality advocates and anglers concerned about the area's prized trout streams. No single culprit was found for causing the other three fish kills, though they were also linked to manure and pesticide runoff.

"Obviously, we can all see a pattern even if we can't point out the particular parcel that caused it," said John Lenczewski, executive director of Minnesota Trout Unlimited. "It's a perennial problem. We need to take a look at our feedlot rules and set back requirements, our manure application rules and pesticide application rules. We need to examine why this keeps happening."

Pollution control officials said they believe the state needs to take a more proactive approach — to promote ways to reduce the likelihood of causing fish kills.

The kills in the Lewiston and Rush Creek area all had common factors, Watkins said.

All four streams were running low at the time, making them particularly vulnerable to pollutants, he said. Short intense storms followed in each case. The storms were strong enough to carry manure and pesticides off fields and into the streams, but they didn't last long enough to bring down enough water that could actually dilute the chemicals in the runoff.

"What we can do is pay attention to that risk condition — when streams are at a very low flow — and plan accordingly," he said.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture developed a runoff risk forecast that shows how likely a strong rain event will be on a field-by-field basis in every part of the state.

"Everything that is put on the land needs to be put at the right rate, in the right place at the right time," Watkins said. "We have the tools now to help people find the right windows, so they're not applying things when there's going to be a storm in the next couple days."

In the spring the agency will start a new informational campaign to help manage the risk of runoff-caused fish kills. That campaign could include everything from newsletters, training sessions, fact sheets and presentations.

"We need to be communicating about the risk and what tools are useful," Watkins said.

Jeff Broberg, a geologist and founder of the Minnesota Well Owners Organization, said the frequency of the fish kills is evidence that the state needs to increase its oversight over feedlots, making sure that they are regularly inspected, applying and storing manure properly and keeping accurate records as required by law.

"These fish kills are unacceptable and they are preventable," he said. "We can't normalize this level of pollution."

The state's investigation found that two feedlots near Rush Creek did not keep proper records of where and when they spread manure. Owners of a dairy farm in Lewiston also violated setback rules by spreading manure too close to a sinkhole and too close to a special protection area, investigators found.