A motorist hit a woman walking her dog in Blaine, left her to die and drove off, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday near 109th Avenue NE. and Flanders Court NE., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Law enforcement found the vehicle later in the afternoon, but the Sheriff's Office hasn't said whether the driver was located.

The woman was walking her dog on side of the road when the vehicle heading west on 109th struck her, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders took her in an air ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Authorities haven't released the woman's identity. They also have yet to say whether the vehicle hit the dog.

