An unlicensed motorist has been jailed after being accused of fatally hitting a 56-year-old woman walking her dog in Blaine and then driving off.

The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday near 109th Avenue NE. and Flanders Court NE., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Law enforcement located the driver, John Robert Jones, 31, of Blaine and his vehicle later in the afternoon. He's being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. He has yet to be charged.

Jones was driving at the time of the crash while his license was suspended, according to the State Department of Public Safety.

Bridget O'Keefe Dunn, of Blaine, was walking her dog on side of the road when the vehicle heading west on 109th struck her, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders took Dunn in an air ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

The dog was not harmed, the Sheriff's Office said.

Monday's crash occurred four months after Jones hit a car from behind on Hwy. 10 in Lino Lakes and caused a three-vehicle collision, according to court records. The State Patrol citation noted that Jones did not have a valid license at the time of the crash on June 25.

Jones pleaded guilty last month to failing to drive with due care and careless driving, and he was fined $158.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482